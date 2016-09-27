ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Now in its 4th year, The 2016 ASSEMBLY Show exhibit hall will be the largest yet, featuring 270+ exhibiting companies displaying the latest technology advances in robotics, plastics assembly equipment, conveyors and much more. The tradeshow and conference is being held October 25-27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. To receive complimentary admission to the show, click here before Friday, September 30th.

Following is a preview of the many new products that will be on display. For access to the complete list of exhibiting companies and for more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

AFAG Automation will highlight their world-class feeding, handling, and material transfer solutions and their full product range and offerings in their expanded booth. Booth #600

Aries Engineering Co. will showcase HyperView Press Monitoring System, HyperCyl EMA (electro-mechanical actuator) and HyperPierce signature analysis controller. Booth #1231

The Arthur G. Russell Co. provides complete systems which include adhesive application and curing, ultrasonic and spin welding, high-speed inspection, labeling and filling. Booth #621

ATI INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION, the world-leading engineering-based developer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling will showcase a wide variety of new products. Booth #431

Balluff specialized in delivering dependable, rugged products for industrial sensing, networking and identification to help prevent downtime and eliminate errors. Booth #931

Baltec Corporation is the global solutions provider for riveting equipment and will be featuring a full range of products for any application, highlighted by the HPP-25 Process Controller available on all Baltec riveters. Booth #1131

Bosch Rextroth's I4.0-ready technologies for assembly and handling can increase productivity while reducing engineering time and costs. Booth #313 & 501

Creform Corporation introduces a new style of workstation that is easily mobilized to provide a work-anywhere surface for maintenance or assembly operations as well as a kitting cart and AGV tugger that present sequenced its of parts to each assembly station. Booth #831

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation is a world leader in tool systems and accessories for manufacturers of electronics and wire harnesses. Booth #1337

Design Tool, Inc., is the market leader in Automatic Screwdriver Systems that feed and drive all types of fasteners for the assembly process. Attendees are invite to take control of the handheld system at the booth. Booth #1219

Desoutter Industrial Tools has developed alternative solutions to pneumatic tools offering superior safety and ergonomics as well as decreased maintenance and energy costs. Booth #721

DESTACO offers a comprehensive product lines that include grippers, indexers, remote handling solutions, end effectors and both manual and powered clamps. Booth #613

eFlex Systems will showcase their part traceability software that traces each part from supplier to customer and part tracking visibility to the entire production process. Booth #348

Emitted Energy will demonstrate how they implement infrared thermal technologies into the manufacturing process. From infrared quartz heaters to infrared thermal imaging cameras for increased production quality and control. Booth #1411

Hernon Manufacturing will feature Ultraviolet-curing Gaskets, sealants designed to cure instantly under ultraviolet (UV) light exposure. Booth #1215

InterTech Development Company will be showcasing state of the art testing methods including Ethernet IP Capable Test Instruments, InterTech Learn Test™ for 50% Decrease in Leak Test Costs and more. Booth #639

Janome Industrial Equipment offers a complete dispensing solution based JR3000 series desktop robot. This fully integrated system allows for rapid teaching via the camera's crosshair mark, work-piece detection, and position correction. Booth #1013

KISTLER Instrument provides technology based measuring solutions and systems that enable customers to analyze physical processes, control industrial production and optimize their products. Booth #813

Nordson EFD will showcase their automated dispensing systems which makes it easy to increate throughput by 200% or more and get less rework, few rejects and higher part quality. Booth #821

Nordson Sealant Equipment division specializes in manufacturing materials dispensing systems for 1-part and 2-part adhesives, sealants and lubricants. Booth #1111

Nysus Solutions is a provider of manufacturing execution software and process automation for a variety of manufacturing industries. Booth #1606

Orbitform will display industry leading technology on 1200 square feet including of 17 forming, fastening, and automation machine with live demonstrations. Booth #505

Pro-Line is a leader in Modular Ergonomic Production Furniture, Industrial Workbenches and Assembly Workstations and also offers a full line of Lab Benches and Laboratory Furniture. Booth #944

Promess will showcase their all-electric product line which combines precise linear and/or rotary motion control, real-time process feedback and truly intelligent programmable controllers to build extremely productive flexible assembly and test cells and systems. Booth #305

SANKYO America will feature the ROLLERDRIVE ® RU Series the Zero-Backlash technology, a mechanism developed through the pursuit of outstanding functionality and performance. Booth #521

Schleuniger will offer hands-on demonstrations of innovative solutions for stripping, cutting, crimping, and marking all types of wire and cable. Booth #231

Schmidt Technology Corporation will be featuring its servo-controlled ElectricPresses for Automation and demonstrating how these innovative pressed can not only increase productivity but also improve quality control. Booth #1123

Schunk will be showing some of its favorites from the ELP to the System HSB to the EGN Safety, plus more linear modules, robot accessories and gripping modules. Booth #105

SPIROL's total assembly solutions for pins, threaded inserts and other products achieve zero parts per million and optimum payback. Booth #1737

STAUBLI Corporation's range of high performance and special environment robots are designed to provide the optimum blend of rigidity, weight and compactness ensuring consistent high performance. Booth #413

Sturtevant Richmont makes a complete line of torque screwdrivers and wrenches, state of the art cali-bration tools and error proof process control systems to handle all assembly challenges. Booth #1638

Weiss will be exhibiting two new demonstration units -- the TR Indexing Ring Chassis and the P-O-M Chassis, which mixes both cam based motion technology with linear motor pick & places. Booth #217

The ASSEMBLY Show 2016 will be held Tuesday, October 25 - Thursday, October 27 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer

Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)

Email Contact



