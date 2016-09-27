Frost & Sullivan Presents Tego with 2016 United States Asset Intelligence for Healthcare New Product Innovation Award





Tego Brings Compliance and Lifecycle Intelligence to Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Lab Processes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Sept.27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of asset intelligence solutions for the healthcare market, Frost & Sullivan bestowed Tego, Inc. the 2016 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation. Tego's Asset Intelligence Platform (AIP) is recognized as one of the most innovative solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) applications in the healthcare industry pertaining to smart asset management for hospitals, drug and device manufacturers, distributors, and sterilization service companies. The solution makes every asset smart by embedding local intelligence on products for enhanced quality management, visibility and data accuracy, and much safer use.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160926/411921

Tego's asset intelligence platform (AIP) is built on the company's industry-leading radio frequency (RF) intellectual property portfolio of over 30 granted patents, combined with complementary technologies (application/hardware), allowing it to provide fully integrated and configurable intelligence-based asset management platform solutions. The AIP platform is a three layered systems that includes:

TegoChips, which can write, read and store 3,000-times more data than traditional radio frequency identification (RFID)-only chips. They can manage data such as images, spreadsheets, and PDFs on any non-Internet-enabled asset. The inter-integrated circuit (I2C) bus also allows the first fully passive chip to power sensors without a battery.

TegoTags that are designed to survive extreme temperatures, gamma radiation, and eBeam sterilization, maintaining the data on the chip for more than 30 years. Its antennae can be easily embedded into Work-in-Progress materials and carbon fiber, spun into epoxy, or fitted on any finished goods. They are meticulously designed to be tamper proof to lower the risks of tag cloning and counterfeiting.

TegoOS is an open, multi-platformoperating system that facilitates data sharing and communication on multiple devices and across standard RF readers.

"Tego is ideally positioned to make the most of the sweeping digitization trend in healthcare by transforming any physical asset in the healthcare ecosystem into a smart asset - even assets that do not have a power source or network access, are on the move, or are remotely located," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Kamaljit Behera. "Tego's AIP is a category- and condition-agnostic solution that helps healthcare industry participants reduce inventory, maintain costs, mitigate losses and theft, and increase asset values by generating new opportunities with workflow and process optimization."

Tego uses built-in US National Security Agency (NSA)-level encryption, digital signatures, password protection, and anti-cloning techniques for industry-leading password-protection, and is Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant.

"Importantly, Tego's customers are not required to maintain a server. Its plug-and-play OPEX model does away with the tedious installment process and is ready to use, without any lead time," noted Behera. "The cost and responsibility of deploying and maintaining the system lie with the vendor; therefore, the risk incurred by end users is mitigated to a great extent."

Tego is the only integrated end-to-end RF solution provider that designs and manufactures its own ultra-high frequency (UHF) passive chips and tags. It offers the software-enabled tagging of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences products at the time of manufacturing.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leverage leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the greater ROI it offers customers, which in turn improves customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Tego, Inc.

Tego powers assets with intelligence. Tego's Asset Intelligence Platform makes businesses smarter by embedding digital information in assets and components for the aerospace, life sciences, healthcare and manufacturing industries. Insights about assets' lifecycle history, regulatory compliance and integrity drive operational excellence and new revenue models. Smart asset data is available for the right people and systems, including IoT, EAM, ERP, and Analytics applications.

Tego is an architect and co-author of the aerospace Spec 2000 Ch9-5, has 30 granted patents, serves dozens of global customers including Honeywell, Parker Aerospace, and B/E Aerospace, and is a healthcare leader with the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC).

Follow Tego on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Our "Growth Partnership" supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

provides support to our clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation. The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible. This includes our 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as our global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

Contact Us: Start the discussion

Join Us: Join our community

Subscribe: Newsletter on "the next big thing"

Register: Gain access to visionary innovation

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com





