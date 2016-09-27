

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home price growth in major U.S. metropolitan areas continued to slow in the month of July, Standard & Poor's revealed in a report on Tuesday.



The report said the S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city composite home price index was up 5.0 percent year-over-year in July compared to the 5.1 percent increase seen in June. Economists had expected the rate of growth to hold unchanged.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the index climbed by 0.6 percent month-over-month in July following a 0.8 percent increase in June.



The index was unchanged after seasonal adjustment in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in the previous month.



'Both the housing sector and the economy continue to expand with home prices continuing to rise at about a 5% annual rate,' said David M. Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices.



'The statement issued last week by the Fed after its policy meeting confirms the central bank's view that the economy will see further gains,' he added. 'Most analysts now expect the Fed to raise interest rates in December. After such Fed action, mortgage rates would still be at historically low levels and would not be a major negative for house prices.'



On Monday, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp pullback in new home sales in the month of August.



The report said new home sales tumbled by 7.6 percent to an annual rate of 609,000 in August after surging up by 13.8 percent to a revised 659,000 in July. Economists had expected new home sales to drop to a rate of 598,000.



The decrease in new home sales came after they reached their highest annual rate in well over eight years in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX