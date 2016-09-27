SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER) (the "Company"), producer of premier bottled alkaline drinking water, packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88, proudly announced that Alkaline88 is now available in Whole Foods stores in Florida. Whole Foods operates 26 state-of-the-art stores in Florida, as part of its 456 stores in North America. They feature the finest natural and organic foods available. Alkaline88 is pleased to have our most sustainable size and very popular One (1) Gallon Premier alkaline water on the shelves at this great retailer.

Richard A. Wright, COO of the Alkaline Water Company, notes, "Whole Foods is renowned for its stringent product evaluation standards, and for Alkaline88 to be accepted by such a distinguished retailer speaks volumes about the quality of our water. We are proud to have Alkaline88 available to Whole Foods' consumers, with what we believe is the finest-quality, best-tasting alkaline water available."

About Whole Foods Market

Known as "America's Healthiest Grocery Store," Whole Foods Market was founded in Austin, Texas, when four local businesspeople decided the natural foods industry was ready for a supermarket format. The original Whole Foods Market opened in 1980 with a staff of only 19 people. It was an immediate success. At the time, there were fewer than half a dozen natural food supermarkets in the United States. There are now 456 Whole Foods locations throughout North America.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8-pH balance. It developed an innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis beverage process that enhances its water with trace minerals and electrolytes and produces water high in alkalinity. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effective, packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at more than 25,000 major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline88:

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at www.alkaline88.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s expectations for continued growth and expansion of the Alkaline88 brand over the next fiscal year. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

