NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) - SPYR, Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) has officially launched its flagship MMO game Pocket Starships worldwide and industry websites are picking up the news of the company's major content update, which has dramatically upgraded the real-time cross platform game. Any attention is great but as the company continues to ramp up its marketing and advertising campaign it's good for the company and its investors to see industry websites with news about the Hivespawn expansion.

The website "MMO Games" has added Pocket Starships to its listing of games and offers a breakdown of the space combat-themed game including a list of key features. (http://www.mmogames.com/game/pocket-starships)

Meanwhile, an article titled, 'Pocket Starships' The Space Combat Mobile MMO Adds New Enemies, Missions and Equipment in Huge 'Hivespawn' Expansion, has been published by Games Press, the leading online resource for games journalists, and picked up by games industry websites like Gamasutra, Games Gazette, Invision Community, MCV, and Develop-Online (http://www.develop-online.net/press-releases/pocket-starships-the-space-combat-mobile-mmo-adds-new-enemies-missions-and-equipment-in-huge-lsquo-hivespawn-rsquo-expansion/0223883).

These articles and reviews along with SPYR getting Pocket Starships listed on popular "game portals" are a great way to kick off a marketing and advertising campaign that should serve as the catalyst to drive new gamers to SPYR's real-time cross-platform game.

Game portals like; www.kizi.com, www.addictinggames.com, www.oyunlar1.com, www.kongregate.com, www.7k7k.com, www.fastgames.com, www.agame.com, are distribution channels for games where visitors can play or download games and even purchase games right through the portal. Publishers like SPYR use game portals for publicity because the top listings of games in these portals receive millions of downloads and gamers who want to play online.

For the company and its investors these game portals, articles and any industry attention should equate to more gamers playing Pocket Starships and, in turn, more players spending money while inside the game on in-app purchases that allow gamers to enhance their gaming experience.

As quoted in the aforementioned article, Lars Koschin, a member of SPYR's management and advisory board and the architect behind Pocket Starships, said, "This first major update is a huge milestone for Pocket Starships and is the first of many that will bring the competitive aspect of the game to the forefront ahead of our push into the world of eSports. We believe that our game's real time cross platform play between PC and mobile gamers makes it unlike anything else on the market."

Pocket Starships is the only true cross-platform game of its kind on the market, and while other MMO games can only market to specific user bases defined by the limited number of platforms on which those games can be played, SPYR, can market Pocket Starships to users of many different platforms and devices, including iOS, Android, tablets, PCs, Macs, Kindle, Amazon and Facebook.

