

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have imaged what may be water vapor plumes erupting off the surface of Jupiter's moon Europa. This finding bolsters other Hubble observations suggesting the icy moon erupts with high altitude water vapor plumes.



The observation increases the possibility that missions to Europa may be able to sample Europa's ocean without having to drill through miles of ice.



'Europa's ocean is considered to be one of the most promising places that could potentially harbor life in the solar system,' said Geoff Yoder, acting associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. 'These plumes, if they do indeed exist, may provide another way to sample Europa's subsurface,' he added.



In 10 separate occurrences spanning 15 months, the team observed Europa passing in front of Jupiter. They saw what could be plumes erupting on three of these occasions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX