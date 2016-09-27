Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Investment Funds and Asset Management Market in Poland, 2016-2018" report to their offering.

The report: "Asset Management Market in Poland 2016-2018" provides a comprehensive overview of investment funds and asset management sector in Poland. Analysis covers three main pillars of the market including: mutual funds, insurance and pension assets. Report includes also mid-term forecast of key volumes for the period 2016-2018.

Total assets under management in Poland across all key categories topped PLN 562 billion or EUR 127 billion as of H1 2016. The asset management industry remains fairly concentrated with over 70% of total assets controlled by four major asset managers: PZU, Ipopema, Aviva and Nat-Ned. The key driving factor are assets of investment funds which have topped PLN 272 billion, growing by nearly 14% YoY through H1 2016.

Assets under management in Poland are expected to remain in a growing trend. In-line with historical trends, the key growth factor will be increasing wealth of individuals. Today, investment fund managers in Poland serve directly over 2 million clients which is a fraction of the population. The steadily growing disposable income and personal wealth could easily double this figure within the next decade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Management Market

3. Investment Funds

4. Pension

5. Insurance

6. Forecasts

7. Notes on methodology

