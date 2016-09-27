

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the heels of Monday night's contentious presidential debate, Republican nominee Donald Trump claimed the only thing that might have bothered him was Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's reference to his criticism of a former Miss Universe.



Trump told 'Fox & Friends' on Tuesday that the exchange 'maybe' got under his skin and continued his attacks on the pageant-winner's weight.



'That person was a Miss Universe person, and she was the worst we ever had. The worst, the absolute worst. She was impossible,' Trump said. 'She was the winner, and, you know, she gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem. We had a real problem.'



'Not only that, her attitude, and we had a real problem with her, so Hillary went back into the years and she found this girl,' he added. 'This was many years ago, and found the girl and talked about her like she was Mother Teresa and it wasn't quite that way, but that's okay. Hillary has to do what she has to do.'



Clinton referenced former Miss Universe Alicia Machado in comments attacking Trump over his derogatory remarks about women.



The former Secretary of State noted that Trump allegedly referred to Machado as 'Miss Piggy' due to her weight as well as 'Miss Housekeeping' because she is Latina.



Following the debate, the Clinton campaign released a video featuring Machado in which she claims her experience with Trump led to long-term eating disorders.



'I wouldn't eat, and I would still see myself as fat, because a powerful man had said so,' Machado says in Spanish in the video posted on Twitter.



'This is a man who doesn't realize the damage he causes. He bears many grudges and harbors a deep racism, and he is convinced that there are lesser human beings than him,' she adds. 'But now I'm strong. I am an American citizen and I'm going to vote.'



In the interview with Fox News, Trump said he considered replying by bringing up former President Bill Clinton's history of infidelity but decided to exercise restraint.



