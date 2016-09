Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Defense Spends on Soldier Systems (Gears): 2016 to 2024" report to their offering.

The report "Europe Defense Spends on Soldier Systems (Gears): 2016 to 2024" provides quantitative top-level view of projected spends on Soldier Systems (Gears).

The information in this report draws upon in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust, segment specific data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.

Key Findings

Provides key forecast statistics on spends related to Soldier Systems (Gears) from 2016 to 2024.

Provides segmentation data of the Soldier Systems (Gears) market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Europe Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

3 Austria Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

4 Belgium Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

5 Czech Republic Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

6 Denmark Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

7 Finland Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

8 France Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

9 Germany Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

10 Italy Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

11 Netherlands Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

12 Norway Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

13 Poland Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

14 Portugal Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

15 Romania Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

16 Russia Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

17 Spain Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

18 Sweden Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

19 Switzerland Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

20 Turkey Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

21 Ukraine Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

22 United Kingdom Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

23 Greece Defense Spends on Soldier Systems Sector

24 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8s6jp9/europe_defense

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160927006305/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Military Aerospace and Defense, Belt and Chain Drives