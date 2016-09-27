Auction of Treasury bonds RIKB 20 0205 Additional Issuance As stated in paragraph 5 of Terms of Invitation to Tender for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 23 September, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase for 135,000,000 kr. in RIKB 20 0205 nominal value. Total outstanding nominal value of RIKB 20 0205 after the auction is now 57,231,000,000 kr. Settlement date is 28 September 2016.