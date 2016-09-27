TYSONS CORNER, VA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) - NeoSystems Corp, a leading provider of managed services (Accounting, HR, Contract Management, IT), Hosting, and Strategic Systems Integration Consulting Services, is pleased to announce that it is launching an initiative to help government contractors to assess their business systems and operational health then provide corresponding pro-active recommendations to thrive in these challenging times. NeoSystems' experts, with over 300 cumulative years of experience in GovCon accounting, project management, and compliance, are providing a free online operational health survey, providing diagnostic grades, expert advice, and then will host a complimentary webinar "Business Systems Health Check" on Monday, October 3, 2016, from 12 pm-1 pm EDT.

Find out if your business system architecture and technology is drowning your resources and management team?

Find out if your accounting team is struggling to give your PMs basic performance feedback? Is your financial management system giving you information at all, or just mounds of data?

Do you have a clear financial picture of where your company has been, where you are and where you're headed?

Would you consider the data you extract useful or just plain hard to work with (and you have to work with it to get anything useful out of it)?

Do you feel like you've had to wrap your business around your accounting software just to keep the Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) happy?

"The automated tools of the 80s and 90s were somewhat rigid in both architecture and process design and it was often necessary to wrap the business around the tool to make things work," said Rich Wilkinson, Vice President of Managed Accounting Services, NeoSystems. "Today's 21 st century Deltek solutions are much more flexible and led us to wrap the tools around the business without changing what we do and how we do it. Even more important, they can give us information -- filtered, reduced, and in context -- to show us clearly and concisely where we are, where we've been and where we're headed," he stated.

Should you Participate in this GovCon Business Systems Diagnostic Survey Developed By and For GovCon Finance and Accounting Professionals?

NeoSystems Corp. and Federal Publications Seminars are asking government contracting practitioners and industry leaders at companies of all sizes to assess the state of financial management systems industry-wide. Government contracting professionals and business leaders are encouraged to click here to take the survey (or visit http://bit.ly/2d4frnZ) prior to participating in the complimentary webinar.

Announcing GovCon "Business Systems Health Check", Complimentary GovCon Webinar

Monday, October 3, 2016, 12 pm - 1 pm EDT

Government contractors and their finance, accounting and project management leaders are invited to join Federal Publications Seminars and NeoSystems' Rich Wilkinson for a discussion on how to determine the state of your business systems' health. Rich will cover:

Policies, procedures, practices, processes and tools that directly affect the health of your business system

"Data-dump" pitfalls and what to do about them

Why older systems may be doing you (and your PMs) a disservice and how to transition gracefully to a modern architecture

How to create information from data for internal clients

What DCAA really cares about in your business system: what aspects and in what order

Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2875254069449846530 or call 1.888.494.3696.

About Rich Wilkinson, Vice President of Managed Accounting Services, NeoSystems Corp.

Rich Wilkinson spent more than 8 years as a Contracting Officer with the Naval Air Systems Command and then 10 years as a Controller for preeminent Government Contracting companies ManTech, General Physics, and CSC. In those 10 years, he implemented Deltek systems in 12 different GovCon business units and managed both financial operations and Government contract compliance functions.

Because of Rich's deep compliance and government contracting industry expertise, Rich became a Vice President at Deltek as spokesperson for the company's GovCon software products in 1996. He spent more than 15 years in that and other executive product roles at Deltek, including 2 years managing Deltek's ground-breaking CLARITY GovCon studies.

About Federal Publications Seminars

Federal Publications Seminars is a leading provider of practical, high-quality courses and materials for government contract professionals. With more than 50 years' experience in the field, we offer hundreds of public seminars -- plus the cost effective option of on-site courses -- that are tailored specifically to your government contracting needs. We also have an extensive library of on demand programs that give you access to robust, practical content on government contracting, online and on your time, and books covering a variety of government contracting topics.

Federal Publications Seminars instructors are nationally recognized specialists in the government contracting industry. They are not only experts in their subject areas, but are proven educators -- able to communicate the material in terms you can effectively relate to your individual operations.

ABOUT NEOSYSTEMS GOVERNMENT CONTRACTOR SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES

NeoSystems Corp. delivers strategic back office services to over 500 government contractors, from small companies through federal divisions of large corporations. NeoSystems' industry experts offer implementation and upgrades, day-to-day accounting, hosting, financial planning, and reporting services. NeoSystems clients leverage best-in-class software including Deltek Costpoint and GCS Premier as well as benefitting from secure, private, redundant Neo-cloud that is SSAE-16 SOC 1 & SOC 2, PCI-DSS, MA 201, HIPAA, and ITAR compliant. - See more at neosystemscorp.com.

About NeoSystems Corporation

NeoSystems Corp., based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, delivers integrated strategic back office services and solutions to enable, run, and secure commercial entities, government contractors, and nonprofit organizations. Today, NeoSystems supports 700 companies and over 50,000 employees with its outsourced services and NeoSystems' experts have implemented hundreds of fully integrated financial and business management systems. Utilizing best of breed technology and leveraging in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Contract Management and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, NIST/DFARS, ITAR), the Neo team enables companies to improve vital operations, reduce their overhead costs and become compliant with complex requirements. NeoSystems is partnered with the world's leading software companies, including Deltek, NetSuite, Ultimate Software, IBM, and others to provide best-in-class solutions. NeoSystems is Deltek's first and only Platinum Partner. For the seventh consecutive year, NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.NeoSystemsCorp.com.

