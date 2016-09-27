Technavio's latest report on the global motorcycle infotainment system marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector says, "In 2015, the motorcycle infotainment system market was driven by heavyweight motorcycles. However, gradual adoption of infotainment systems in mid-segment and commuter motorcycles is expected during the forecast period."

The top three emerging trends driving the global motorcycle infotainment system market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Large players targeting motorcycle infotainment systems

Adoption of infotainment system in mid-luxury motorcycles

Vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and smartphone technologies pushing development of smart infotainment systems

The development of intelligent transport systems (ITS) may integrate information and communications technologies. ITS includes transport infrastructure, vehicles, and road users. For road transport in particular, interoperable networked wireless communications between vehicles can enable road users to make coordinated and informed decisions about their route and allow safer maneuvering in busy urban traffic environments. This system is expected to increase the safety quotient in motorcycles. As of date, three companies have already gained experience in vehicle connectivity technologies in Europe. For instance, BMW Motorrad participated in Germany event named simTD, while Honda and Yamaha participated in DRIVE C2X. The challenges experienced by these OEMs encouraged them to collaborate in developing co-operative intelligent transportation system (C-TIS) for motorcycles.

BMW Motorrad is working to bring GoPro camera control project in the motorcycle segment, particularly for its KG1600 models. GoPro camera control was added to their car infotainment system in 2014. The system combines fun and entertainment, which makes it ideal for use in motorcycles. It captures information like battery life, storage space, records video, and photos, and displays such information on the infotainment system. BMW Motorrad also developed automatic emergency call (eCall) system in motorcycles. This system is expected to be available in 2017.

OEMs like Samsung and Yamaha recently partnered to develop a new platform to promote road safety: The smart windshield concept. This concept will consist of a screen that allows access to information displayed on the rider's smartphone in the least distracting manner. This concept can revolutionize the hands-free calling feature in infotainment system during forecast period. There are also chances of development of Android infotainment system, similar to the car segment. The technology can also help riders to detect any signs of a problem very early. Therefore, such developments in motorcycle infotainment systems are expected to push the market in existing and outreach regions.

Large players are targeting motorcycle infotainment systems

The motorcycle infotainment system is at a nascent stage and is on track to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The optimism stems from favorable environments and the entry of new players in the market. At present, only Harley-Davidson has good penetration of infotainment systems in their models, while Honda and BMW Motorrad are limited (in terms of infotainment systems) to a few models.

"This trend is about to change with the introduction of established players in the automotive segment. For instance, Indian Motorcycles launched a new Roadster in 2015, equipped with advanced infotainment system. This may serve as a launch pad for other models," says Siddharth.

Bosch, an established player in manufacturing of powertrain and safety technology, is focusing on motorcycle segment independently by spinning off its motorcycle division into an independent unit. The firm announced the development of infotainment systems that will provide motorcycles with smartphone integration and cloud connectivity in 2016. Along with infotainment systems, they also announced the launch of the side view assist and the vehicle hold control in the motorcycle segment. Technavio expects such developments to be beneficial for the global motorcycle infotainment system market.

Yamaha is also developing infotainment systems in collaboration with BMW and Honda, which are expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Ducati used Bluetooth-enabled infotainment systems in its 2016 launched XDiavel motorcycle in the cruiser segment.

Adoption of infotainment system in mid-luxury motorcycles

The mid-luxury motorcycle market is a high potential segment for infotainment systems due to the inherent scalability of this segment. Currently, this segment caters to the aftermarket for infotainment systems but OEMs are expected to expand this market in mid-luxury segment during the forecast period. For instance, markets such as the Americas, Europe, and APAC have high proportion of mid-luxury motorcycles against ultra-luxury and high-level luxury motorcycles. Harley-Davidson is pushing the street segment (STREET 500 and STREET 750) aggressively across multiple markets to tap outreach customers.

The customers in this segment prefer infotainment kits like smart helmet or Bluetooth headsets in their motorcycles. This stems from the benefits conferred by such systems in long distance travelling, as also by the availability of supporting devices like navigation units or smartphones. Additionally, the kits are portable and so can be used on any motorcycle and supplied worldwide, thereby expanding the uptake of infotainment systems in the market. Therefore, this segment should grow faster than the ultra-luxury segment of electronic cruise control systems during the forecast period.

Some vendors are pushing infotainment systems in low-powered motorcycles. For instance, Saturna Green System developed an Android-based infotainment system for Evolve Motorcycles' electric bicycle and scooters. The system incorporates vehicle information, graphic displays, and back-end systems accessed over the Internet. Technavio expects such trends to expand the infotainment system market further.

