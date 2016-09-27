CBNL receive major accolade from the CCA for its licensed PMP platform that offers transformational use of millimeter wave and an evolutionary path to 5G fixed wireless

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL), the market leader in licensed point-to-multipoint (PMP) microwave and millimeter wave, has today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Innovation Award by the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the US.

CBNL received the award for its VectaStar 28 and 39GHz platform, which enables carriers to unlock the benefits of millimeter wave and realize an evolutionary path to 5G fixed wireless. By providing more efficient use of spectrum compared to legacy technology, carriers can utilize VectaStar to leverage the vast capacity of millimeter wave and transform backhaul and fixed wireless performance.

On top of the inherent cost savings of a multipoint architecture, VectaStar's highly innovative reuse of spectrum enables carriers to quickly build out ultra-high capacity networks. For example, VectaStar's FDD platform and dynamic µ-TDMA offers up to 4.4Gbps of provisioned capacity per sector from just two 50MHz channel pairs.

With the service area of CCA's nearly 100 carrier members covering 95 percent of the US, this award represents the nationwide applicability of VectaStar. Furthermore, the Federal Communications Commission's recent move to assign millimeter wave for 5G, demonstrates the important role highly efficient technologies, like VectaStar, will have in delivering multi-gigabit 5G fixed wireless.

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO at CBNL, commented:

"We're delighted to win this prestigious award that recognizes the transformational opportunities VectaStar offers in millimeter wave. By offering up to 50 percent total cost of ownership over point-to-point and the ability to build hub sites up to 14.4Gbps, VectaStar offers a more efficient route to high capacities whether for backhaul, fixed wireless or smart city use cases.

"Since launching in the US last year, carriers across nine states have already utilized VectaStar to deliver superfast fixed wireless to thousands of homes and businesses. With highly efficient millimeter wave technology essential to 5G, we're excited at the role VectaStar will play in the future and look forward to supporting more carriers bring faster and more agile services to the market".

Steven K. Berry, president and CEO of CCA, added:

"Competitive carriers must innovate in order to survive, and at the same time serve as visible, active members of the communities they serve. These awards honor the individuals, carriers and associate companies who have made extraordinary contributions to the mobile industry and to their communities. We applaud their efforts over the past year and offer congratulations to all of the winners."

About Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd (CBNL)

Established in 2000, CBNL is the market leader in licensed point-to-multipoint (PMP) microwave and millimeter wave solutions. CBNL's carrier-grade VectaStar platform is deployed by over 100 communications providers for a range of applications, including backhaul (macro and small cell), enterprise access, smart city connectivity, broadcast and residential broadband. VectaStar is commercially deployed across 47 countries and is an established network technology with the world's leading service providers, including seven of the top ten largest mobile operator groups. VectaStar offers up to 1.2Gbps per sector and up to 14.4Gbps per hub site. Offering greater spectral efficiency, faster deployment times and total cost of ownership savings of up to 50 percent compared to alternative carrier-grade technologies, VectaStar offers a leading business case to scale network capacities and meet the industry's growing demand for data. For more information visit www.cbnl.com

