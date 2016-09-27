SWATAR, MALTA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) -SoOum Corp (OTC PINK: SOUM) is proud to announce the company has closed on a lease with a major International Office and Office Staffing Company to open doors to more Mediterranean, North African, Middle Eastern and European importing and exporting partners.

The Company said it is committed to the development of its Commodities business. This enhancement to SoOum's already established Maltese presence comes in an effort to increase the region's sales by:

1. Providing a location for meeting and closing transactions, and exchanging documents for SoOum partners in the following countries:

Egypt

Israel

Morocco

Malta

Italy (Southwest EU)

2. Establish a better foothold in the following:

Iraq

Turkey

Cyprus

Greece

Macedonia

Other Baltic & East Europe

3. Set-up a banking system that reduces risk in the following areas:

Exporter -- Credit/Payment Risk Payment brought from Frontier Country to Maltese Bank Payment release at inspection in Maltese port(s) Goods released to frontier port(s)



Importers -- Quality & Quantity Risk Payment held in neutral Maltese bank Payment only released at successful inspection or goods Importer flexibility to import as necessary to his/her Frontier port



4. Link SoOum's US team from real-time global trading platforms in New York, Oregon, Arizona, Texas and Utah to a Central Strategic Location (CSL) in the Mediterranean Sea offering better coordination in:

Locating best global pricing

Locating countries with most demand for specific commodities

Linking and matching counter-parties in real-time

Implementing financial instruments to finish transactions

Furthermore, SoOum Corp (SOUM) is in the final stages of the acquisition of Western Grade LLC -- a profitable Civil Contractor based in the Southwest; when the transaction is finalized the Company will issue a Press release.

About SoOum Corp

SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTC PINK: SOUM) Physical Commodities Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering an e-commerce Trading Platform, allowing customers to be a part of a unique community of Physical Commodities Traders, Suppliers, Buyers, and Procurement Agents engaging in the purchasing and selling of Products and Commodities across the globe: www.sooum.com/investor-relations

For inquiries into this matter please contact SoOum at www.sooum.com/investor-relations or reach Rich Kaiser, Business Consultant, YES INTERNATIONAL, 757-306-6090 and/or yes@yesinternational.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company' s business which are not historical facts are " forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that various factors, including the factors described under the caption forward-looking statements in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These factors include the following: business conditions and volatility in the commodities market, and the general economy; competitive factors including compressed gross profit margins; shifts in market demand; product availability; reliance on key customers; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; income tax legislation; and the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/27/11G115798/Images/sooum3-cafe0af7ca039a86a40f7b212a631775.jpg

Steve Messina

SoOum Corp

Investors@sooum.com

(480) 287-6675



Rich Kaiser

757-306-6090

yes@yesinternational.com