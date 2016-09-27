

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nausea and vomiting, which usually starts around 6 weeks of pregnancy, is commonly known as morning sickness, and is experienced by over 50% of pregnant women. It is a generally held belief that morning sickness is a good sign although there was insufficient evidence to back up this thought.



Now, a new analysis by researchers at the National Institutes of Health has found that nausea and vomiting during pregnancy is tied to lower risk of miscarriage.



The finding was based on a trial, which involved a total of 797 women who had positive pregnancy tests, with 188 pregnancies ending in loss. Detailed information on symptoms experienced by the women in their 2nd through the 8th week of pregnancy was obtained by the researchers from a monthly questionnaire.



By the 8th week of pregnancy, 57.3 percent of the women reported experiencing nausea and 26.6 percent reported nausea with vomiting. On further analysis, the researchers found that the risk of miscarriage was 50 to 75 percent less in women who experienced nausea or nausea with vomiting compared to those who didn't have any of these symptoms.



Commenting on the findings, Stefanie Hinkle, lead author of the study, said, 'Our study evaluates symptoms from the earliest weeks of pregnancy, immediately after conception, and confirms that there is a protective association between nausea and vomiting and a lower risk of pregnancy loss.'



The findings are published in JAMA Internal Medicine.



