Research and Markets - Global Motorcycle Side View Assist System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - VSR Systems to Augment MSVAS

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motorcycle Side View Assist System Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global motorcycle side view assist system (MSVAS) market to grow at a CAGR of 22.78% during the period 2016-2020.

Helmet-mounted ADAS is expected to assimilate MSVAS which will be a key trend for market growth. Motorcycle ADAS has been one of the technological forerunners that is slated to replace all disparate systems by combining all their functionalities under one umbrella suite of offerings. These ADAS offerings usually consist of sensors mounted upon the motorcycle to monitor the surrounding environment for motion detection purposes. These ADAS offerings are expected to use the helmet as the output device for all visual displays for ADAS signaling and warnings.

According to the report, the need for MSVAS will be a key driver for market growth. In the US, motorcycle fatalities represent roughly 5% of all annual highway fatalities. What is quite intriguing is that motorcycles represent only a little over 2% of all registered vehicles in the US. This seems quite skewed and shows an apparently high accident to fatality conversion rates for motorcycles themselves. One of the primary reasons for such high fatality conversion rates is because a motorcycle does not provide any protection in case of a crash. For example, our statistics indicate that approximately 75% of reported motorcycle crashes result in injury or death. The same figure for car crashes is approximately about 25%. This is quite telling about the risks in motorcycle use and the need for safety and rider assistance systems in motorcycles like MSVAS.

Further, the report states that one of the foremost challenges for MSVAS when used in emerging economies is the fact that much of the traffic on such countries is uncoordinated. This results in bidirectional traffic movements, where adjacent lanes have traffic moving in directions opposite to each other. The situation is most acute wherever there is no separator in between the lanes.

Key vendors

Bosch

Garmin

Honda

