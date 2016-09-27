Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Worth $119.39 Billion by 2021 - Increased Access to Medical Insurance in Developed Countries Boosting Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cancer Immunotherapy Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global cancer immunotherapy market is expected to reach USD 119.39 billion by 2021 from USD 61.97 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased access to medical insurance in developed countries are driving growth in the caner immunotherapy market. However, stringent regulatory policies and side-effects associated with cancer therapy are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.



The global cancer immunotherapy market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the cancer immunotherapy market, by type, during the forecast period. Factors such as high success rate and less recovery time are contributing to the high growth in this segment.



Geographically, the cancer immunotherapy market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The large share of North America can be attributed to the growing aging population and the increased funding from government and non-government agencies in order to increase the research capacity.



