NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by The Midtown Men featuring four stars from the original Broadway cast of "Jersey Boys" at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 9 p.m. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, September 30 at 11 a.m. Eastern exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800)745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $35 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $421 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, February 10 and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $521 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, February 10, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Midtown Men reunites four stars from the original Broadway cast of the hit "Jersey Boys," including Tony® Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer. These talented entertainers shared the Broadway stage for over 1,000 performances. Now, as The Midtown Men, they've thrilled crowds on concert stages across the United States, Canada and in Beijing, performing over 600 shows and singing with 31 major symphony orchestras. They've delighted television audiences on "The Today Show," "Good Morning America," "Access Hollywood," "Katie," and "The Chew." The Midtown Men recently released their first radio single, "All Alone on Christmas," written and produced by rock icon and "Sopranos" and "Lilyhammer" star Steven Van Zandt, and backed by Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. They were honored to perform the song at the White House for the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. The group has released two successful public television concert specials: "The Midtown Men Live in Concert," taped at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center's majestic Prudential Hall; and "Meet the Midtown Men," which goes behind the songs to get an inside, personal look at the Men and their music. More information on The Midtown Men is available at www.themidtownmen.com.

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, or Four Winds Dowagiac®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866)494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

