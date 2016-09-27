Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market 2016-2020report. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global PCR market is largely diversified with the presence of many international and regional players present in many countries. The market is growing steadily with the increase in the number of applications that use PCR testing, including applications in the field of diagnosis of infectious diseases, medical, forensics, and for various other purposes.

The demand for PCR solutions will be high in the emerging countries, especially in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan due to an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories and research activities related to various fields including disease diagnosis of cancer and HIV. "These countries will constitute the fastest growing market, with many local players having a considerable share in the market due to their low-cost PCR solutions," says Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that to remain competitive in the market, vendors are focusing on product development with new features to meet the changing demands of end-users. Vendors also focus on providing solutions with features such as consistent quality of data, sensitivity, high-throughput ability, ease of use, multiplexing capacity, and service and support. End-users in the market consider factors such as machine cost, service and software cost, training cost, accessories cost, and maintenance cost before buying PCR solutions.

Technavioresearch analysts identify the following key vendors:

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies engages in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company offers a wide range of application-focused solutions such as instruments, services, software, and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow.

Agilent Technologies established its presence in the global PCR market with its range of offerings. The company focuses on leveraging its strong product portfolio and offers a wide range of PCR solutions for various sectors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad manufactures and supplies products and systems used in separating complex chemical and biological materials. It sells over 8,000 products and services to a diverse client base comprising healthcare, scientific research, education, and government customers.

The company offers a full range of PCR amplification systems with advanced technologies that provide accuracy and reproducibility in nucleic acid amplification for genomic experiments. Its product lines include real-time PCR systems, thermal cyclers, PCR reagents, the PX1 PCR Plate Sealer, and plastic products and QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System, a new digital PCR system, which offers absolute quantification of DNA amplification.

QIAGEN

The company provides solutions that change biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers sample and assay technologies for pre-analytical sample preparation and linked molecular assay solutions. The company develops more than 500 proprietary, consumable products and automated solutions for life sciences, molecular diagnostics, and pharmaceutical and applied testing fields.

QIAGEN focuses on expanding its presence in the global PCR market with its range of offerings. The company, through its key brands, offers a variety of analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, software, services, and consumables and reagents in research, industrial, diagnostics, and applied markets.

Roche Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics operates as the diagnostics division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche. The division provides in-vitro diagnostic products and services. Its products are used to test body fluids and tissues to obtain information for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases.

Roche Diagnostics in global PCR market focuses on expanding its presence with its range of products and after-sales support for in-vitro diagnostics, which includes blood testing and urine samples taken from the human body.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific helps laboratory, life science, and industrial customers approach scientific knowledge, enable drug discovery, boost manufacturing processes, and secure people and the environment with instruments, scientific equipment, services, and software solutions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific focuses on expanding its presence in the global PCR market with its range of offerings. It offers a variety of analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, software, services, and consumables and reagents in research, industrial, diagnostics, and applied markets.

