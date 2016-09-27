ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, has announced the launch of The Sage Payments Developer Portal -- a modern, scalable, and collaborative content management system that delivers an easy-to-consume API experience for Sage Payment ISV and software development partners.

Providing enterprise-level API management and developer enablement, the new portal is powered by industry leading technology from Apigee. Software developers and ISV partners can now access API resources, share knowledge, and promote completed integration solutions through a single interactive space.

By consolidating the back end development infrastructure and user interface into a single platform, Sage has created an environment where partners and developers can easily build and connect apps through a self-service portal that provides the ability to:

Track, collect, and analyze data with the ability to define reporting metrics

Reach multiple business types that are a part of the existing developer community

Drive awareness of completed integrations, join developer forums, and promote apps within the community

Seamlessly integrate with Sage solutions and existing system platforms; enabling a comprehensive payment suite and increasing speed to market

Joseph Smutz, Director of Product Integration at Sage said: "The Sage Payments Developer Portal proves our commitment to developing best-in-class payment technology that allows partners and developers integrate into Sage Payment Solutions and create a seamless payments workflow."

Gabby Colarusso, Senior Software Engineer at Fortress GB, a Sage ISV partner says, "The Payments.JS platform has removed all the complex logic making it quick and easy to use. The JavaScript API is simple to handle and gives us flexibility to integrate the technology to enrich our own customer facing platform. We have complete control when integrating Payments.JS, meaning we improve our platform without forfeiting style, functionality or usability.

"The heart of the Sage brand is built around the experience we provide our customers and partners; and with a fully integrated API portal, we'll see an exciting exchange of ideas -- undoubtedly fuelling the next generation of payment applications and programs."

Ed Anuff, Senior Vice President of strategy at Apigee, said: "At Apigee, we believe APIs are changing financial services. The Sage Payments Developer Portal is an excellent example of the industry's digital transformation, and we are proud to help Sage open their APIs to partners and developers. By creating a new digital ecosystem, Sage can help fuel long-term payment innovation."

The Sage Payments Developer Portal is now live and available to development partners in North America. For further information on the portal please click here.

