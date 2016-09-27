Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that it will participate in the 16th EUROPEAN LARGE MIDCAP EVENT.

This event will take place on October 5th 6th 2016 in Paris (Palais Brongniart 28, place de la Bourse 75002 Paris - Entrée Vivienne).

During these two days, MEMSCAP management team will meet with institutional investors to present the Company, its development strategy and its latest news in one-to-one meetings.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

