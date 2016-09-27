SPOKANE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Ambient Water (OTC PINK: AWGI), a leading innovator of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today announced it will be demonstrating its newest atmospheric water generation technology, the newly launched model AW800, at an invitation-only event in Houston, Texas. The event will take place October 19-20 at Applied Cryo Technologies, a Houston-based cryogenic transportation and mobile storage equipment manufacturing facility that hosted an installation of Ambient Water's AW400 generator in 2014. Applied Cryo Technologies has collaborated with Ambient Water on the design, manufacturing and testing of the AW800 and will be manufacturing the production units.

The AW800 is the newest model of Ambient Water's commercial atmospheric water generator lineup and was built to address bulk water needs in water scare regions, producing up to 800 gallons of consumable water per day. Designed to maximize water generation while minimizing electrical power usage for optimal efficiency, the AW800 is a self-contained water generation and dispensing unit that is housed within a 20-foot ISO shipping container, allowing for easy transit and a rugged design to endure the environmental elements of any region.

Attendees will get an intimate look at the technology, including a detailed walkthrough of how it works, as well as an opportunity to drink water that was freshly produced from the machine. Executives from Ambient Water will be on hand to lead demonstrations and answer questions.

"We are excited to be able to showcase our newest model, the AW800, to the public for the first time and to demonstrate the innovation that makes our atmospheric water generators the leading commercial technology on the market," said Keith White, Founder and CEO, Ambient Water. "The problem of water scarcity both within the United States and around the world has only continued to get worse, with many regions now realizing they are in dire need of a sustainable water source to replace the natural resources that no longer exist. We truly believe that our technology, including both the AW800 and the AW400, is ideally suited to address bulk water needs around the world and to close the gap where conservation and natural resources fall short. This demonstration is a terrific opportunity for us to further highlight the capabilities of the technology and to drive revenue through prospective sales to interested parties in attendance."

The demonstration of the AW800 comes during a time of great interest in the Company's technology, as well as the atmospheric water generation industry as a whole. A recent report states that the market for atmospheric water generators is projected to reach $4.74B by 2024, highlighted by increased commercial installations to combat drought in water scarce regions. Ambient Water has successfully penetrated such regions, including Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Peru, with anticipated agreements for exclusive rights of sale for its technology.

Ambient Water's patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in development, the Company's technology produces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries, including oil and gas exploration and farming, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.

For details on the event or to request the opportunity to attend, please contact Carole-Lyn Martens by emailing sales@ambientwater.com or calling 888.757.3294 ext. 104.

