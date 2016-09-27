Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Contactless Payment Market (2016 2022)" report to their offering.

The report highlights the adoption of Contactless Payment. Based on the device type, the Contactless Payment market is segmented into Mobile Handsets, Point of Sale Terminals, NFC Chips, Smart Cards and Others.

Based on the Solutions type, the market is segmented across Payment Terminal Solution, Contactless Mobile Payment Solution, Device Management Solution, Transaction Management Solution, Data Management Solution, Security Fraud Management Solution, Hosted Point of Sale Solution and Analytics Solution.

Based on service Type, the market is segmented into Professional, Managed and Multi-Channel Payment Value-Added Services. Professional Services are further sub divided into Consulting, Integration Deployment Services and Support Maintenance.

The verticals highlighted in this report include Government, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunication IT, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Energy Utilities, Retail, Hospitality and Others.

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Contactless Payment market.

Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Wirecard AG (until April 6, 2005: InfoGenie AG), Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Ingenico Group S.A, Gemalto NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, INSIDE Secure, Verifone Systems, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Contactless Payment Market By Device Type

5. Europe Contactless Payment Market By Solution Type

6. Europe Contactless Payment Market By Service Type

7. Europe Contactless Payment Market By Vertical

8. Europe Contactless Payment Solution Market By Country

9. Company Profiles

INSIDE Secure

Microsoft Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Gemalto NV

Ingenico Group S.A

Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Wirecard AG (until April 6, 2005: InfoGenie AG)

Verifone Systems, Inc.

