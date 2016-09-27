NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- For the past 60 years, the Financial Women's Association (FWA) has been dedicated to accelerating the leadership and success of women across the financial community. Today, the FWA is expanding its efforts to broaden the next generation of professionals with the introduction of Back2Business - a unique program for individuals looking for an opportunity to restart their careers and transition back to professional life in financial services after taking a break for reasons such as, but not limited to, providing childcare or eldercare or serving our country.

"Supporting individuals in both the development and advancement of their careers has always been the FWA's primary purpose," said Katrin Dambrot, President, FWA. "Back2Business, which we are proud to launch with the tremendous support of four exceptional partner organizations, is truly an extension of this core mission which has driven our organization over the course of our history."

The comprehensive FWA Back2Business program will provide chosen participants with a re-entry opportunity at one of four sponsoring companies - BMO Capital Markets, Deloitte, New York Life & PGIM, the Global Investment Management Businesses of Prudential - and the chance to work on a significant assignment or project at that organization which could lead to a full time position.

"Diversity in the workforce is not only integral to our values but also a competitive necessity," said Darryl White, CEO, BMO Capital Markets. "This belief has always been core to the BMO Capital Markets culture and influences how we operate. We are proud to launch Back2Business and believe this program represents a new pillar in the broader industry's commitment to support today's professionals and advance tomorrow's leaders."

"There's a large population of people who want to return to work, but are unsure how to do it," shared Diane Borhani, Talent Managing Director, Deloitte Services LP and Leader of Deloitte's Encore program. "It's an untapped talent pool of qualified, diverse people who, with the right programs, approach and training, can supplement the workforce."

Added Kathleen Navarro, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, New York Life: "New York Life is pleased to work with the FWA and the other sponsoring companies to provide assistance to individuals looking to restart their careers and transition back to working in the financial services industry after taking a break. We are always interested in recruiting and retaining smart and savvy employees wherever they may be in their career track. Returnees may be a great fit for many companies but they may find it challenging to navigate their way back to the corporate world. FWA Back2Business could be the break they need."

"Gaining diverse perspectives in our businesses through participation in programs like this is essential to our success," noted Catherine Verhoff, Chief Diversity Officer, PGIM. "We understand that making diversity and inclusion a priority is not just the right thing to do; it's a business imperative."

Back2Business is accepting applications for a wide variety of functions including but not limited to Marketing, Sales & Relationship Management, Accounting Investment Banking and Corporate & Commercial Banking. Applicants must be located in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, need to have had a minimum of five years' experience in the financial services industry and been out of the workforce for at least two years. Complete application and program information can be found here. Informational workshops will be offered in October to give interested individuals a chance to learn more about Back2Business, discuss re-entry challenges and meet participating organizations. Workshop details can be found for the Wednesday, October 19 event can be found here and for the Monday, October 24 event here.

Selected Back2Business participants are expected to begin their assignments in early 2017. Each sponsoring company will determine the number of participants they accept and how long the re-opportunity program lasts. Those chosen for Back2Business will receive support for relevant coursework or to re-establish certifications; mentorship support at both the FWA and company they are working with; and a one-year paid FWA membership to attend skill building events, re-build professional networks and develop a support group of individuals in the industry.

