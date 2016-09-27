

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell sharply Tuesday, once again tumbling below $45 as OPEC dithered on a possible output cut.



OPEC plans to discuss Wednesday a proposal that would cut almost 1 million barrels a day of global production over one year, the Wall Street Journal reports.



However, Iran and Saudi Arabia disagree over the specifics of the plan, so a deal is not expected this week at the big energy meeting in Algiers.



Nov. WTI oil settled at $44.67/bbl on Nymex, down $1.26, or 2.7%.



The American Petroleum Institute releases its oil inventories data this afternoon, followed tomorrow by official numbers from the Energy Information Administration.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of September, according to a report released by the Conference Board.



The consumer confidence index jumped to 104.1 in September from an upwardly revised 101.8 in August.



