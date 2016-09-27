ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC.TSX:GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1M)(STUTTGART: G1M)(BERLIN: G1M)(MUNICH: G1M)(XETRA: G1M)(OTCQX: GLBXF) is pleased to report that Nyrstar NV announced today that "it has commenced actions for the restart of its Middle Tennessee mining operations which were put on care and maintenance in early December 2015."

Nyrstar stated that they expect "ore production to commence during Q1 2017 and mill processing operations to commence in Q2 2017."

In the final six (6) months of production in 2015, the mine generated royalty revenue of $605,000 for Globex.

Globex welcomes the planned return of the significant royalty income flow from this asset.

See Nyrstar press release on Globex website at www.globexmining.com under our Mid-Tennessee Deposit Property.

