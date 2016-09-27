Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (ticker: PSH:NA) will host its quarterly investor conference call on 3 November 2016 at 17:00 CET (12:00 EDT). During the call, Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will address questions e-mailed by investors to ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial-in details will be available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com on 1 November 2016.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until 18 November 2016 at 5:59 CET (17 November 2016 23:59 EST). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH:NA) is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

