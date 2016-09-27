LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) - Lucid Fusion, a leading US-based digital agency announced it will be hosting 'Expand your Brand to the UK', an invite-only seminar for CEOs and CFOs of established businesses looking to expand to the UK. The event, sponsored by global accountancy firm Moore Stephens, will be held Thursday, October 6th from 2:30pm - 6:00 pm at the Hills Penthouse, 8560 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The workshop will include key insight from law firm Taylor Wessing, the Department of International Trade (DIT) and the British American Business Council of Los Angeles (BABCLA) who will all be sharing their expertise on exporting to and expanding brand presence in the UK.

The workshop will focus on 10 essential steps for planning and launching products and services to the UK market.

Company set up, funding, intellectual property and tax compliance are just a few of the subjects the team of experienced panelists plan to cover; as well as offering their view on Brexit throughout. With the UK experiencing strong employment and interest rates, experts agree that there is no better time to take advantage of the UK market.

"If business growth is in your future, now is a good time to reach out to the UK marketplace and this seminar will help you put those plans into action," said CEO of Lucid Fusion, Zubin Mowlavi. "London is the command center for the European economy, and according to London & Partners, the city is home to more tech talent than New York, San Francisco, or any other major city -- a number that is set to grow 22 percent by 2025."

More information on the seminar along with attendee registration is available at: http://bit.ly/2dn2Vii

