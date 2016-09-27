CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) - Curriki, the leading K-12 global community for creating and sharing Open Educational Resources (OER), has created a new array of custom services to give educators direct and personalized access to Curriki's high-quality curriculum resources on their school's own websites, Curriki CEO Kim Jones announced Tuesday. (http://www.curriki.org/services/)

"These new tools will make a huge difference for educators, because they put Curriki's curriculum directly into their hands so much more conveniently than before," said Jones. "But the real beneficiaries will be students, who will have more direct access to Curriki's wealth of high-quality educational materials."

Curriki's Custom OER Collection Curation and Publishing Services

Curriki's Custom OER Collection Curation team, comprised of curriculum development and subject matter experts, now offers the ability to curate vetted Open Educational Resources into customized collections tailored to meet the needs of any organization. Curriki can even develop Sponsored Collections with the branding of its educational partners, providing personalized, collaborative instructional materials that empower teachers to make a greater impact on student success. Learn more (http://www.curriki.org/custom-curation/) or email partners@curriki.org.

Curriki's Custom Search Widget

With the Curriki Custom Search widget, organizations can add a Curriki Advanced Search box to their Learning Management System (LMS) or school support site to make it easy for staff to find high quality Open Educational Resources in the Curriki library without leaving their school website. Learn more (http://www.curriki.org/search-widgets/) or email api@curriki.org.

Curriki's Search API

Curriki is now offering a Search API (application program interface) that can be integrated into any organization's application to search Curriki's library of open educational resources (OER). Searches can be conducted by text-based query, type, subject, subject category, grade level, review rating or standard. To learn more about Curriki's API, visit www.curriki.org/search-api (http://www.curriki.org/search-api/) or email api@curriki.org.

About Curriki

Curriki, a 2016 SIIA CODiE Award finalist, hosts a free library of 83,000+ educator-vetted learning materials in all K-12 subject areas and in many formats-from individual lesson plans, instructional videos and units, to games and simulations. All content contributed by educators and select partners is available to others for use, adapt and share at no cost. In addition, Curriki curates resources into course-sequenced, standards-aligned units to enable educators to easily find materials. Curriki recently released a new High School Physics Collection. (http://www.curriki.org/oer/Curriki-High-School-Physics-Collection)

The mission of Curriki, a nonprofit organization, is to eliminate the gap between those who have access to high-quality education and those who do not. Its online community of educators, learners and committed education experts works together to create quality materials that benefit teachers, parents and students globally. A Computerworld Honors Laureate for 2012, Curriki was selected as the 21st Century Achievement Award winner for Digital Access. With more than 470,000 members and 83,000+ learning assets, Curriki has reached nearly 12 million users worldwide. Join today at www.curriki.org.

