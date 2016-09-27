

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a potential government shutdown looming, Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to block a short-term government funding bill.



The Senate held two separate votes on moving forward with the stopgap spending measure but fell short of the sixty votes needed both times.



The short-term continuing resolution would fund the government through December 9th and provide $1.1 billion in supplemental funding to combat the Zika virus.



The bill also makes $500 million available to address immediate disaster recovery needs due to flooding in Louisiana, West Virginia and Maryland.



However, most Democrats opposed advancing the bill due to a lack of funding to address the drinking water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.



Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., accused Republicans of ignoring the people of Flint and noted the Senate overwhelmingly passed a water infrastructure bill that included money for the city.



'We don't need to have a manufactured crisis,' Reid said. 'We want to make sure that Flint has some degree of certainty after two and a half years they're going to get some help.'



He added, 'We need to work together to keep our government properly funded and the people of Flint protected. Certainly we should be able to do that.'



Democrats also oppose a provision in the continuing resolution that would prohibit the Securities and Exchange Commission from finalizing rules on the disclosure of corporate political spending.



Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., accused Democrats of playing politics with people's lives ahead of the upcoming elections.



'This 10-week funding bill need not be, as some Democratic leaders seem to wish, some titanic struggle for the ages,' McConnell said. 'It's a 10-week funding bill.'



He added, 'It's hard to believe Democrats would really be willing to hold up this commonsense package and its critical resources to address Zika, the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic, and floods.'



Republicans have argued that any Flint funding should be included in the water infrastructure legislation, although the House version of the bill does not include any money for Flint.



