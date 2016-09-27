Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive advanced suspension control system marketreport. The report covers automotive advanced suspension control system market in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It also covers automotive advanced suspension control system market under the following categories: semi-active and active suspension systems.

Technological advances and strict regulatory norms enforced by the automotive governing councils and institutions are propelling the use of lightweight and robust materials in vehicles. This has resulted in compact size and decrease in the number of moving parts in the system, which in turn is leading to the adoption of energy-efficient, advance suspension technologies in the automotive market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The automotive advanced suspension system market consists of few well-established vendors. The urge for better riding comfort, road handling capabilities, and enhanced safety is making the market more competitive than ever. Also, the shift of the automotive industry toward lightweight vehicles and components downsizing is leading to increase in competitiveness in the suspension market. The market is also fueled by the increasing use of electronics in vehicles.

"Suspension system developers and manufacturers have different business models for operating in different geographic regions. The evolution of overall transportation is making way for ride-enhancing technologies, due to which the market is becoming highly competitive in nature," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronics analyst from Technavio.

The semi-active and active suspension system market is largely characterized by few established international vendors in the market. The barriers to entry in this technology is high, which makes it difficult for small local players to provide competition to their larger counterparts.

Top six automotive advanced suspension control system market vendors

Continental

Continental's electronic air suspension system adjusts itself automatically to compensate for body dampening and changing load conditions. The system by Continental helps in reducing pitch and body roll movements to a large extent. It makes use of a fusion of electronics and mechanics, which works with the integration of ESC and Continental's ContiGuard function to ensure the precise functioning of the suspension, engine control, braking system, and shock absorbers.

ThyssenKrupp Bilstein

The company develops and manufactures electronically-adjustable dampers and suspension struts. The DampTronic sky damper uses two continuously variable valves that control and manage two kinds of forces: compression and expansion. One valve is used to control the force exerted when the wheel rebounds off the bump and other is used to control the compression force.

Infineon Technologies

The company manufactures active suspension control system technology that forms a good fit for luxury and sports cars. The system makes use of integrated ECU with 32-bit microcontrollers and multi-channel drivers that use analog valves to cover a wide range of working conditions. Thus, the suspension system technology by Infineon Technologies helps in automatically adjusting the vehicle's dampening characteristics to provide improved drive comfort, handling, and performance characteristics.

BWI Group

The company manufactures MagneRide controlled suspension system that has an electronic control unit (ECU), monotube dampers, and a sensor set. The system uses MR fluid made up of minute iron particles in a hydrocarbon base that flows in the dampers. The whole setup consists of a damper piston containing an electromagnetic coil that on passing through electricity generates magnetic flux through the fluid. When the current is not passed, the fluid is not charged with the particles dispersed randomly within the fluid.

Mando

Mando is a Korean manufacturer of automotive brake, suspension, and steering systems. It is the original equipment (OE) supplier to GM, Cadillac, Ford, Chrysler, and Volkswagen. It is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea. The company is currently run by its parent company, the Halla Group. It has expertise in developing anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic stability program (ESP), and electronic power steering (EPS).

Lord

Lord develops and manufactures products for industries such as automotive, aerospace, building and construction, electronics, and industrial equipment.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

