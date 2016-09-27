sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,709 Euro		-0,122
-0,24 %
WKN: 882695 ISIN: AU000000CBA7 Ticker-Symbol: CWW 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,59
50,21
22:58
49,70
50,10
22:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA49,709-0,24 %
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION8,755-2,95 %