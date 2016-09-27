

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.25 billion, or $0.73 per share. This was up from $1.18 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $9.06 billion. This was up from $8.41 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $9.06 Bln vs. $8.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX