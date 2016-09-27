sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,865 Euro		+0,765
+1,59 %
WKN: 866993 ISIN: US6541061031 Ticker-Symbol: NKE 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIKE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,00
47,50
22:52
49,264
49,411
22:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIKE INC
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIKE INC48,865+1,59 %