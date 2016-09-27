

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $135.36 million, or $1.26 per share. This was up from $104.46 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.29 billion. This was up from $1.20 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $135.36 Mln. vs. $104.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q1): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 - $4.63 Full year revenue guidance: $5.160 - $5.225 Bln



