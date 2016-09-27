WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- The Art of Living Foundation today announced that global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar became an honored guest at the historic signing ceremony in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia where FARC and the Colombian government finished a 50 year old war. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of the Art of Living, was invited by the Colombian president as well as the FARC leadership due to his influence with the FARC rebel group to follow the Gandhian principle of non-violence.

"You have been a friend of this peace process. Your guidance has been very important. I will be always grateful to you," said President Juan Manuel Santos to Sri Sri after the event.

During his trip to Colombia, Sri Sri addressed a group of 500 social leaders inviting them to cultivate inner peace and support the peace process. He held meetings with the Minister of Post-Conflict, Rafael Pardo with whom he discussed ways to build peace and reconciliation. The Director of the Victims Unit, Alan Jara and a group of 12 most known victims met Sri Sri to highlight the importance to teach the Art of Living techniques to every member of the FARC. The Arhuacos indigenous community asked Sri Sri his support to protect the environment in their territory, culture and ancient tradition.

Sri Sri mentioned that Art of Living has an important role to play in the process of reconciliation and forgiveness that Colombia is starting after the plebiscite on October second, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The challenge of peace in Colombia can make this nation the new Switzerland of Latin America if we work together to unite the heart and minds of Colombians," he said.

Sri Sri has been invited to be the keynote speaker in an event called Reconciliation Colombia in Cali on November 30th. The Art of Living has been conducting humanitarian projects and programs for stress-free living throughout Latin America. In June 2015, Sri Sri had met President Santos in Bogota and promised that he would do everything in his capacity to bring peace to all.

Sri Sri's vision of a stress-free, violence-free world has guided his efforts to contribute to the resolution of the longest armed conflict in Latin America. The Art of Living in Colombia is developing peace-building programs that will be adopted in the post-conflict period.

