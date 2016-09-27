Regulatory News:
The world of television that we enjoy in and out of the home as well as in the palm of our hands is a world of boundless creativity, inspiration, courage and innovation. These qualities are some of the many fuelling the drive of channels shortlisted for one of this year's prestigious Eutelsat TV Awards
The Eutelsat TV Awards is the only international event shining a spotlight on the quality of thematic TV channels broadcast around the world. The jury, chaired by award-winning RAI journalist Duilio Giammaria, and assembling media experts from diverse markets, met in Paris from 24 to 25 September to assess the quality, innovation and creativity of over 120 channels from 40 countries. The judges faced the challenge of finalising a shortlist from an outstanding array of entries. The winning channels in eight thematic categories will be honoured at a ceremony in Milan on 25 November. Awards will also be bestowed for Best Programmes.
All participating channels in the Eutelsat TV Awards are now entitled to compete for the People's Choice Award that will go to the channel generating most votes by the viewing public.
Voting for this coveted Award runs from 28 September to 2 November via channel websites as well as eutelsattvawards.com and other popular sites including broadbandtvnews.com, millecanali.it and produ.com.
Finalists for the 2016 Eutelsat TV Awards:
|
Children's
|
Cinema
|Fix&Foxi
|Germany
|Dom Kino
|Russia
|Nickelodeon (Germany)
|Germany
|Sinema Zetu
|Tanzania
|RTL Kockica
|Croatia
|Sky Cinema 1 HD
|Italy
|Culture Documentary
|Fiction General Entertainment
|BBC Earth
|Poland
|Sundance Channel
|Poland
|FunBox 4K
|USA
|TNT
|Russia
|Sky Arte
|Italy
|ZAP Viva
|Angola
|Lifestyle
|Music
|Arewa24
|Nigeria
|4fun.tv
|Poland
|Bober
|Russia
|C Music TV
|UK
|Roya TV
|Jordan
|Trace TV
|France
|News
|Sport
|BBC Persian
|UK
|Eurosport (Germany)
|Germany
|Ennahar TV News
|Algeria
|OTE Sports Highlights HD
|Greece
|FRANCE 24
|France
|RAI Sport 1 HD
|Italy
|Best programme
|Re-Enactors! (Canal+ Discovery)
|Poland
|Iran's Nuclear Deal (BBC Persian)
|UK
|Currentzis The Classical Rebel (Deutsche Welle)
|Germany
|Mystery of the Lost Caravaggio (Sky Arte)
|Italy
The jury: Jerzy Barski, TV-Sat Magazine (Poland), Frédéric Vaulpré, Eurodata TV (France), Robert Briel, Broadband TV News (UK), Paolo Dalla Chiara, Pentastudio (Italy), Dmitry Dibrov, journalist and TV presenter (Russia), Giacomo Mazzone, EBU/Eurovisioni, Tayfun Atay, Cumhuriyet / Okan University (Turkey), Reem Nouss, Executive producer TV consultant (UK). Jury chairman: Duilio Giammaria, RAI(Italy). Technical expert: Mauro Roffi, Millecanali (Italy).
About Eutelsat Communications
Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 38 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com
