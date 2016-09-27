Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2016) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced it will host a public forum to discuss financial technology (Fintech) innovation in the financial services industry. The forum is designed to foster greater collaboration and understanding among regulators, entrepreneurs and industry experts into Fintech innovation and evaluate how the current regulatory environment can most effectively address these new technologies.

The proliferation of Fintech innovation has the potential to transform virtually every aspect of our nation's financial markets. The panels will discuss issues such as blockchain technology, automated investment advice or robo-advisors, online marketplace lending and crowdfunding, and how they may impact investors.

The Fintech forum will be held at the SEC's Washington D.C. headquarters on Nov. 14 and will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Information on the agenda and participants will be published in the coming weeks.