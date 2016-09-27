LAGUNA HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - September 27, 2016) - Lion's Heart, a national non-profit organization based in Orange County, California dedicated to mobilizing teens to volunteer and serve their community, was recently awarded a "Service Enterprise" certification by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The prestigious recognition is extended to select nonprofit organizations that optimize the talents and skills of their volunteers into their core operations to effectively meet community needs. Points of Light holds that Service Enterprises are more adaptable, sustainable, are more capable of maximizing their impact and are more able to effectively fulfill their social mission.

Points of Light started the Service Enterprise Initiative to strengthen the capacity of nonprofit organizations to effectively leverage their volunteers and meet community needs. Selected nonprofits are provided with training, research-based assessment, consulting, technical assistance and nationally-recognized certification.

"It's hard to believe that what started out as a simple desire, to have my own boys serve the community with their peers, has grown into a national volunteer organization certified by Points of Light," said Terry Corwin, Lion's Heart's Founder and Executive Director. "We're humbled to receive this designation and are grateful for the contribution of our adult volunteers who were there every step of the way with Lion's Heart. Their belief and support have helped thousands of teens develop essential skills for college, career and life. We also are very grateful for OneOC for inviting us to become certified and being our mentor throughout the certification process."

Since Lion's Heart's founding in 2004, the organization has grown to over 100 chapters in 16 states and is continuing to expand nationally. Lion's Heart is open to students in the 7th through 12th grades who register between February 1 and October 1. Interested parties can sign up via the Lion's Heart website.

About Lion's Heart

Founded in 2004, Lion's Heart is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit teen volunteer platform available to students in the 7th through 12th grades. The organization instills the value of community service in its Members, providing meaningful life skills through leadership opportunities and philanthropic experiences. Over the years, Members have performed a combined total of more than 570,000 volunteer hours, which equates to more than $12,000,000 in societal value.

Lion's Heart, headquartered in Southern California, has grown to more than 100 chapters across 16 states and is actively expanding its reach by adding new chapters daily across the country. Groups have between three and twenty teens and are organized by gender, grade, and location. Though each group has a parent Class Coordinator, the teens elect their own officers, lead their own meetings, and decide how to serve their community -- with no fundraising. For more information, please visit the Lion's Heart website website or Facebook page.

