

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jose Cuervo, one of the world's largest Tequila producer, has filed for an initial public offering.



According to the filing, Cuervo has not disclosed its financial expectations from the IPO, however, reports suggest the company might be seeking to raise as much as $1 billion.



The company, controlled by the billionaire Beckmann family, is said to be embarking on a plan to transform the area surrounding the town of Tequila, Mexico, into a tourist destination.



The brand reportedly plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, according to the prospectus.



