Shareholder's Newsletter: 3Q 2016

We welcome back our shareholders to the 3rd Quarter issue of the UCP Newsletter. In it you will find current information as reported by the management of the various companies that fall under our holding company umbrella.

We have received your emails, we have noted your message board comments and we are aware of your great desire to know how UCP is doing. I can say, as you will read, 2016 has been an above average year of growth that has kept all of us intensely busy. 4th Quarter projections look good as well. I thank you for your support and patience to see UCP strong. "Good things come to those that wait."

Kenneth Rosenthal

Tre Kronor Media Stockholm

The typical slow summer months have actually been a solid period for Tre Kronor Media in Sweden. Bigger clients like Synsam, Unibet and "3" mobile have all increased their media investments in the market which will be beneficial for growth.

This year, our team has developed what we call our "insight product" which has been finalized. As a result, an agreement with Hornbach to facilitate both competitor tracking and monthly brand tracking studies has been signed.

Additionally, we have initiated strategy work for Apollo, the travel agency. Our ambition is to grow this cooperation but it is too early to estimate timing and probabilities of record growth as many factors are in play.

We have also created a lucrative partnership with Karo Pharma to help them launch several pharma-products in the burgeoning Swedish market.

From an analytical perspective, trends for media investments is shown in the media barometer presented below. We see a decrease of 7.7% so far but this is compared to last year which was the highest investment year level of all time.

We believe that the Rio 2016 event had a negative impact on the overall investments, a lot of advertisers waited out advertising for the Games until the last minute, so September is expected to show an increase.

This summer we have worked on our internal Tre Kronor branding project. We are gearing up and we have launched our new credential to be used in RFP pitches and in meetings. Most of all, our new homepage will be launched October 1st, something many of our shareholders have been asking about and waiting for.

As to new employees, we have done several recruitments over the summer and got great talent and skills into our company. These skilled hires were selected over a three-month period to find above average, unique talent with the abilities to take our company to the next plateau, on day one. We welcome our new colleagues which include:

Daniel Montell, who will work as Senior Digital Planner/Strategist. He has spent his last 10 years with Mindshare. Frida Reinholdsson, joining from the client side, will be working with Digital Planning and Ad operations. Emilia Martinpelto, joining from Zenith, will be working with Digital and programmatic Planning. Louise Jonsson, joining from Minimedia, will be working with Ad Operations and web traffic and Johanna Rutfjall, joining from Widespace, will be working as Cross Media Assistant. The new recruitments will contribute to the challenging task at hand, adapting our organization to the new changed media landscape

Finally, we have officially launched our partnership with Local Planet, a global independent agency network. We believe this will be useful for new business, knowledge sharing and employee branding. More good news awaits us by end of this year.

Tre Kronor Media Copenhagen

Tre Kronor Denmark is on a great roll! For the first time since we started it looks like we will contribute with a positive financial result for 2016. We've have had a good year with all our clients and still haven't lost a single one, which is unheard of in this business! It's our first year with our client Pfizer pharma. So far we are proud of the work we've done with them. Financial results from Pfizer can back this feeling up. We have also been nominated for a Rambuk (The Oscars for advertising in Denmark) for a campaign for Maria Casino.

We are very proud of being nominated in the category "best effects of a media campaign." The future looks bright for us and we will be involved in new business pitches as soon as companies decide on their 2017 advertising budgets.

HowCom/HowCom Evolution - Sweden

As to new hires, we have selected some of the top specialists in Stockholm. Slobodan Jovanovski has been employed as our Digital Specialist. Slobodan has a background of digital implementation at top shops Carat and Starcom. He will strengthen our growing digital team. Hampus Johanson and Jim Larsson have also been employed by HowCom Evolution as tech analysts. Jim is fresh from studying at a top university with a solid major in statistics. Hampus is joining us from Lynxeye where he held the same position. Finally, we have chosen Katarina Behrens to join HowCom in October as our CFO. Katarina has a lengthy media agency background with over 20 years of experience from IPG/ Initiative Universal.

This past quarter, we have landed three clients, one being the global appliance brand Miele! Club Xprs and Kungsängen beds are further additions to our winning way at HowCom. 2017 will be strong!

In Sight - Norway

We have had a quiet July and August when it comes to customer's activity. September looks a bit more promising, but we are just now facing a much slower market among our clients. We are actually these days taking action on what to plan for the coming years, and hopefully we will be able to execute on this late October.

Basically this is a result of the fading newspaper market as advertising vehicles for our clients. This means that we also will see a need for a different competence among In Sight employees in the future. I would call this a major change in line with the changes we see in the media industry.

We will prepare for becoming a more Tech driven media company and with a different product offering than we see today. These changes will be adapted over time, so it is not a dramatic change. The project is called In-Sight 2020, which we are excited about.

We have gained one new customer through Tre Kronor Stockholm, and that is Karo Pharma. With our media tech team build up, we are looking to a very promising 2017.

