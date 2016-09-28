This Could Be Big for Blackberry StockWill BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ:BBRY) stop making smartphones? That's one of the big questions that will affect the Blackberry stock's performance when it announces its quarterly results on September 28. Shutting down the smartphone business, as the rumors suggest, would also imply a formal closure of its hardware business. The only reason this will not happen is if the hardware unit is profitable. In which case, the prospects are still good for Blackberry stock.Sat a recent event in Toronto, Blackberry's CEO John Chen was not specific; however, he said that the company's restructuring was "two thirds of the way" complete..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...