MALAYSIA, Sept 28, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian-based Teik Senn (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, or TSM, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor, recently upgraded to the flagship ORION ERP Suite from 3i Infotech. TSM was seeking an upgrade that would support a group-wide consolidation of operations, and was cloud-enabled, which would allow real-time reporting for better management and enhanced customer service.With a distribution network spread throughout Malaysia and Thailand, TSM required higher visibility among its end users as well. ORION ERP offered real-time management dashboards with Report Designer and Enterprise Content Search, which enabled TSM to remain better updated, and track the status of various departments along with their processes.Following the upgrade, TSM reported several key benefits from the new technology."We wanted to move from a client/server setup to a cloud enabled environment. We also wanted a reporting system that allowed personalisation and end-user customisation, and real-time data for better decision-making," said Ms Chong Sok Chee, an Executive Director of TSM."ORION ERP gives us an overview of our entire business with KPI vision as well as a 360-degree view of our customers, suppliers and operations, and provides us with regular scheduled reports which we define with active report designers."As ORION was able to meet TSM's requirements, Suryanarayan Kasichainula, EVP and Business Head (ERP) of 3i Infotech, said "The upgrade empowered TSM end users with real-time data to ensure better decision-making. Through this installation, a first for Warehouse Management, ORION is further expanding its product portfolio into the logistics space."About TSMTeik Senn (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, or TSM, started in 1978 as a family business and has grown into one of the leading distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Malaysia. Originally a traditional food distributor, TSM now delivers a full range of services, including marketing and brand development, sales and promotion, and logistics and distribution. TSM offers a wide range of FMCG products, including many well-known brands, with extensive distribution channels and broad network coverage including Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Wholesalers and Convenience Stores, Airlines, Hotels, Restaurants, Pharmacies and Confectioneries, in Malaysia and Thailand. For more information, please visit www.teiksenn.com.About ORION ERPORION ERP from 3i Infotech is an integrated, cost-effective and cloud-enabled industry solution for growing and mid-sized enterprises. Built on a future-ready technology stack, it empowers organisations to optimise business processes and make informed decisions through anytime access to dashboards and analytics. ORION process packs are flexible and scalable solutions that cater to various industries. They facilitate rapid implementation enabling businesses to continuously improve on efficiency and reduce operational costs. Backed by robust service support, ORION ERP is a globally trusted partner to more than 800 customers with over 1,000 installations and 50,000+ users across multiple verticals. Learn more at www.bit.ly/2cCveIt.About 3i Infotech3i Infotech (BSE: 532628; NSE: 3IINFOTECH) is a global Information Technology company committed to Empowering Business Transformation. A comprehensive set of IP based software solutions (20+), coupled with a wide range of IT services, uniquely positions the company to address the dynamic requirements of a variety of industry verticals, predominantly Banking, Insurance, Capital Markets, Asset & Wealth Management (BFSI). The company also provides solutions for other verticals such as Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Distribution, Telecom and Healthcare. 3i Infotech has a staff of over 7,000 professionals serving 1500+ customers, including 71 on the Fortune 500 list, in more than 50 countries across 5 continents. For more information, please visit www.3i-infotech.com.