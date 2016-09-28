

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index settled just beneath the 3,000-point plateau, and the market may add to its winnings on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, thanks to bargain hunting and solid economic data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, insurance companies and resource stocks.



For the day, the index gathered 17.74 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 2,998.17 after trading between 2,969.13 and 2,998.23. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 14.66 points or 0.75 percent to end at 1,981.26.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.30 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China added 0.96 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 0.68 percent, China Life picked up 0.42 percent, Ping An eased 0.06 percent, Zijin Mining climbed 1.26 percent and Jiangxi Changyun gained 0.37 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, offsetting the losses in the previous session.



The Dow climbed 133.47 points or 0.7 percent to 18,228.30, while the NASDAQ advanced 48.22 points or 0.9 percent to 5,305.71 and the S&P 500 rose 13.83 points or 0.6 percent to 2,159.93.



Buying interest was generated by a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in September.



Traders were also digesting Monday night's first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Recent polls have shown them running neck-and-neck, suggesting the uncertainty about the outcome of the race will continue.



