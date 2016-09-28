BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Jonathan K. DeYoe of DeYoe Wealth Management, Inc., a boutique firm that provides financial planning and investment advisory services in Berkeley, Oakland, and the Bay Area, is proud to be a 4 year sponsor of the Berkeley Visionary Awards -- created by the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce to honor those individuals with the imagination and persistence to innovate in the city of Berkeley.

"Berkeley offers unique access to a national laboratory, a world-class University, and a deeply creative and intellectual culture with a slight contempt for authority. This combination leads to a wonderful mix of people and ideas and a long history of firsts from both the private and the public sector," Mr. DeYoe said. "This year's three awardees embody the Visionary ideals that make Berkeley such an amazing city to be an entrepreneur. Emilie Mazzacurati, the CEO of Four Twenty Seven, applies climate science to manage risk for both businesses and municipalities; Danielle Applestone, the founder and CEO of Other Machine Company, is democratizing manufacturing through the development of accessible desktop production tools; and Stephen Isaacs, the CEO of Aduro Biotech, focuses on breakthrough approaches to cancer treatment."

"When Polly Armstrong of the Berkeley Chamber invited us to be the founding sponsor of the Berkeley Visionary Awards 4 years ago, how could I say no?" Mr. DeYoe adds. "There is so much negative press every single day that it's easy to forget that there are amazing people out there like Emilie, Danielle, and Stephen working towards better solutions to ALL of our challenges all the time. The Visionary Awards reminds us that we control our destinies and highlights people who take that control seriously."

