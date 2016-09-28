SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 09/27/16 -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), a leader in print and enterprise content management, today announced its sponsorship and participation in the upcoming CIO Summit 2016 which will take place on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre. The summit, which serves as a leading congregation of CIOs in Asia, gives delegates unique opportunities to have in-depth discussions with various CIOs and thought leaders in the industry.

At the event, Leslie Peh, Head, Government and Enterprise Sales, Konica Minolta BSA, will lead discussions on the topic of collaborating through Managed Content Services at the 'Executive Networking Table.' Some of the key themes the company will cover include the growing importance of integrating new centralised management services with existing systems in today's landscape of rapid data growth.

"We are now managing more content than ever," pointed out Mr. Peh. "At the CIO Summit 2016, we will focus the dialogue on how global companies and governments can manage the wealth of their ever-expanding content more effectively."

He added: "We are happy to share our insights and participate in in-depth panels with CIOs and industry specialists from leading organisations. It demonstrates our commitment to deliver tomorrow's products and solutions that the industry is looking for today."

At the conference, Konica Minolta will showcase its Enterprise Content Management, Document Process Outsourcing and Dispatcher Phoenix solutions tailored for improving document workflows through more effective process control and workflow transparency.

Company Logo

http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/1128

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is a leader in print and enterprise content management focusing on optimisation, productivity and information sharing via its broad range of office and production printing solutions and services. Backed by strong service standards and proficient support staff, Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four years in a row. For more information, please visit: http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/.

Press Contacts:



Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte. Ltd.

Celine Long

Email Contact



PR Contact:



Huntington Communications

Eugene Chuang

Email Contact



Carina Chan

Email Contact



