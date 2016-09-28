

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co.'s (WFC) Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf will forfeit $41 million of stock, plus some salary, as the Independent Directors of the company launched an independent investigation into the company's retail banking sales practices and related matter. Carrie Tolstedt, until recently Head of Community Banking, has left the Company.



Stephen Sanger, Lead Independent Director, said, 'We are deeply concerned by these matters, and we are committed to ensuring that all aspects of the Company's business are conducted with integrity, transparency, and oversight. We will proceed with a sense of urgency but will take the time we need to conduct a thorough investigation.'



The company noted that a Special Committee of Independent Directors will lead the investigation, working with the Board's Human Resources Committee and independent counsel Shearman & Sterling LLP. Chairman and CEO John Stumpf, a member of the Board, has recused himself from all matters related to the Independent Directors' investigation and deliberations.



The Independent Directors have taken a number of initial steps they believe are appropriate to promote accountability at the Company. They have agreed with Mr. Stumpf that he will forfeit all of his outstanding unvested equity awards, valued at approximately $41 million based on today's closing share price, and that he will forgo his salary during the pendency of the investigation. In addition, he will not receive a bonus for 2016.



Carrie Tolstedt, until recently Head of Community Banking, has left the Company, and the Independent Directors have determined that she will forfeit all of her outstanding unvested equity awards, valued at approximately $19 million based on today's closing share price. Ms. Tolstedt will not receive a bonus for 2016 and will not be paid severance or receive any retirement enhancements in connection with her separation from the Company. She has also agreed that she will not exercise her outstanding options during the pendency of the investigation. These initial actions will not preclude additional steps being taken with respect to Mr. Stumpf, Ms. Tolstedt or other executives as a consequence of the information developed in the investigation.



Last week, Wells Fargo & Co. chairman and chief executive John Stumpf accepted responsibility for unethical sales practices in retail banking business. In a testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, he outlined the actions to eliminate the practices, and its commitment to rebuild trust. He said the company has never directed nor wanted the team members to provide products and services to customers that they did not need or want.



