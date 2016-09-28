Suzhou to Host 2016 China Symphony Summit for the First Time





The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra Has Invited Leading Musicians from Around the World to Perform at the Opening Performance

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27 and 28, 2016, the China Symphony Summit and the 5th Council Conference of the China Symphony Development Foundation (a Beijing-based foundation providing consultative services to orchestras) took place at the Suzhou Jinji Lake International Conference Center. The summit, hosted by the China Symphony Development Foundation and co-hosted by the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and the Suzhou Culture Expo Center, has brought together 62 symphony orchestras from all over China and 120 conference representatives. Orchestre de Paris chief executive Bruno Hamard attended the summit as a special guest.

The China Symphony Summit, initiated by the China Symphony Development Foundation, is the highest level conference focusing on developments concerning and issues facing Chinese symphony orchestras. Since 1994, the China Symphony Development Foundation, the only such organization in China, has aimed at improving the quality of existing orchestras, promoting the development of new orchestras and popularizing symphony concerts among the general public. The foundation also calls for expanded communication and cooperation among domestic and international symphony orchestras. Furthermore, with a focus on the symphony as one among many important art forms, the foundation has relentlessly worked to foster a higher level appreciation for art and culture in general, as well cultural and art exchanges among different nations and regions, as a means of making a meaningful contribution to the prosperity and development of Chinese symphonies and classical art.

In 2005, the China Symphony Orchestra League was formally founded under the sponsorship of the council of the foundation. The annual China Symphony Summit has become the leading platform for face-to-face communications among domestic professional orchestras. For the first time the summit is to be held in Suzhou, where the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, as the newest member of the league, gave a presentation to guests, which included directors of symphony orchestras and the world's leading musicians, on how the orchestra was founded, how to build and foster a culture of innovation coupled with the spirit of teamwork that is necessary for any successful orchestra, and how this opened the way to a new way of thinking in line with the expectations of global audiences in the modern era.

The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra started its preparatory work in February, 2016 with the goal of positioning itself as one of the leading orchestras in China with a worldwide reputation, and worked tirelessly to put together a repertoire that incorporates local elements in a move to serve its local audience. At the same time, the orchestra actively communicates and collaborates with other orchestras as well as leading artists in order to work on improving the quality of the performance and enhance the orchestra's international stature. The Suzhou Symphony Orchestra has finished its road tour during which musicians were recruited, including, in order, stops in Shanghai, Beijing, Paris, Haifa (Israel), Suzhou, London, Seoul, the Yale School of Music (New Haven, Connecticut), and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. The entire recruitment process is scheduled to be completed in early October of this year.

On December 31st, the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra will hold its first concert, themed: "As the first ray of sunshine falls over Jinji Lake, the city of Suzhou will become redolent with music - the Opening Concert of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra". Music director of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra music director Chen Xieyang will act as conductor and the audiences can look forward to a performances by world-famous German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, solo Chinese lutenist Zhao Cong, the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus, the Suzhou City Ballet and renowned singers Li Xiuying, Chi Liming, Dong Fang and Shi Hengji. The roster of maestros and the diverse repertoire consisting of symphonies, choruses, ballet and traditional Chinese music - an innovative combination of east and west, of traditional and local culture - that comprise the opening concert is expected to culminate in an unforgettable climax for the audience. Focusing on the artistry, the appeal and the diversity of the planned series of concerts, an event that has not forgotten to include quintessential characteristics that differentiate Suzhou from the rest of China and from the world, especially when considering how recently the orchestra came into being, the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra has finished planning its performance schedule for 2017. The details of the schedule will be formally announced at a press conference in October 2016.