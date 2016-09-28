Indonesian Pumps and Valves Rebouncing

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesian market for pumps, compressors, taps and valves saw a 8% drop in value in 2014 due mostly to lower investments into mining machinery, oil and gas. By contrast, Indonesia's strong construction industry and the priority investment list set by the government have pushed sales up again. Industry of pumps, compressors, taps and valves are to see 11.1% CAGR over 2014-2020 (Source: Euromonitor).

The government's 2015 masterplan on national industrial estate development singled out food, pharma, energy, cosmetics, medical devices, shoes, textiles, leather, transportation and electronics as the sectors to focus on and develop further.

Therefore, accelerating fixed investment spending, process manufacturing activity and primary energy consumption growth will support gains in the worldwide pump market.

Companies like Kishor, KBS, Blagdon, Sulzer, Ebara, Grundfos, Flowserve and Wilo to name a few, with decades of experience and expertise, can successfully leverage the momentum, provide solutions and execute projects in all these key sectors.

The growing popularity of application-specific pumps and a favorable waterworks construction outlook is also spurring demand for pumps classified in the other pumps segment, particularly specialty and turbine pumps. Sales of positive displacement pumps are bolstered by advances in process manufacturing activity, while the centrifugal pump segment benefits from rising demand for more versatile, low-maintenance pump models.

Pumps & Valves Indonesia, Indonesia's largest most comprehensive international exhibition of Pumps, Valves and Fittings is the only specialized event of its kind in the country. This leading trade show features the very latest technology in industrial pumps, valves, seals and other major processing components along with a wide variety of fluid metering technology and related equipment.



