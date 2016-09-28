

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will pay $1.1 billion to settle National Credit Union Administration claims that it sold faulty mortgage-backed securities to U.S. credit unions.



RBS sold the securities to two credit unions, which failed after the US housing bubble burst in 2008.



RBS, which under the deal does not admit fault, said payment was covered 'substantially by existing provisions'. The settlement won't have a material impact on the bank's capital. Among outstanding civil and criminal actions against RBS are claims from the US Department of Justice and the Federal Housing Finance Agency.



