

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices saud that Coty Inc. (COTY) will replace Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the S&P 500, and Diamond Offshore Drilling will replace Polycom Inc. (PLCM) in the S&P MidCap 400. Siris Capital Group acquired Polycom in a deal completed today. Diamond Offshore Drilling is ranked at the bottom of the S&P 500 and has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.



Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) will replace Epiq Systems Inc. (EPIQ) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Omers Private Equity is acquiring Epiq in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.



S&P Dow Jones Indices noted that will make the changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective after the close of trading on September 30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX